Rupee falls 11 paise to 90.77 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar, then lost some ground to touch 90.77, registering a loss of 11 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee witnessed a volatile trading session and settled for the day on a slightly lower note, down 1 paisa at 90.66 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said at first glance, the India-US framework looked constructive. It avoided immediate disruptions, set a roadmap for negotiations, and reassured exporters that nothing would break overnight. But as the market dug deeper, the optimism began to fade.