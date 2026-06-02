Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 95.29 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 34 paise to close at 95.19 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on renewed geopolitical tensions and a surge in crude oil prices. Strength in the dollar may also put pressure on the rupee. However, continued peace talks may prevent a sharp fall," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Investors may watch out for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy this week, Choudhary said, adding that the USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.90 to 95.50.