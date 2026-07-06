Rupee falls 10 paise to 95.28 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said whenever fresh foreign inflows enter the country, the central bank is likely to use the opportunity to rebuild its reserve position rather than allowing the rupee to strengthen too much.

Moreover, uncertainty prevailed over the progress of US-Iran peace talks keeping a geopolitical risk premium in the market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.25, then touched 95.28 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 10 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 95.18 against the US dollar.