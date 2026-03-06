Rupee ends 6 paise lower at 91.70 against USD in range-bound trade amid West Asia crisis

According to forex experts, heavy selling in domestic equities and withdrawal of foreign funds further dragged the rupee down.

However, they said the depreciation was capped following the US administration's decision to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil for 30 days, a move to ease pressure on global energy flows amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said, "This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage".