Rupee-dollar fluctuations driven by global, domestic factors: Sitharaman

She underlined that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes only to curb excessive volatility and not to maintain a fixed exchange rate.

Addressing reporters at Devanahalli near Bengaluru during a programme marking 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Sitharaman said exchange rates were influenced by a range of external developments and market conditions.

"Whenever there is a severe fluctuation or volatility, the Reserve Bank intervenes in the market not to fix a price. Only to stop any kind of fluctuation. The Reserve Bank comes into picture, stabilises it, and comes out, for which it uses foreign exchange from the Reserve. So it does it sparingly," she said.