Rupee dips 1 paisa to settle at 90.96 against US dollar

"Rupee rose in early trades on a weak dollar and a positive start to the domestic markets. However, it gave up gains on elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias amid geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, as well as the ongoing trade tariff uncertainty. Negotiations between the US and Iran are likely to take place on Thursday, and markets now expect that the US may opt for a limited attack on Iran," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent down at 97.79.

"A soft dollar, along with RBI intervention, may support the rupee at lower levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 90.70 to Rs 91.20," Choudhary said.