Easing crude oil prices helped the local currency initially, but it soon came under pressure due to a firm American currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.47 and climbed up to 92.43 before trading at 92.85 against the greenback, down 23 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee sustained its ascending order for the fifth consecutive session to settle 70 paise higher at 92.62 against the US dollar. The unit reclaimed above the 93 level for the first time since April 10.

The local unit has logged a sharp appreciation of over 1.6 per cent in the past five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.