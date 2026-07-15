Rupee declines 16 paise to settle at 96.32 against US dollar

However, positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and a weaker greenback prevented a sharper decline in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.12 and traded in the range of 96.04-96.32 during the session. It settled at 96.32 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 48 paise to close at 96.16 against the US dollar on Tuesday.