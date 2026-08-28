Rupee declines 10 paise to 95.55 against US dollar in early trade

However, a marginally weaker greenback and a fall in global crude oil prices to levels below USD 90/barrel prevented a sharper decline in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.54 against the greenback before slipping further to 95.55, down 10 paise from its previous close.

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by 1 paise at 95.45 against the US dollar on Thursday.