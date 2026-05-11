Rupee crashes 82 paise to close at all-time low of 95.31 against US dollar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to avoid buying gold and embrace austerity measures further dented market sentiments.

A strengthening US dollar and steep foreign capital outflows further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.97 and traded in the range of 94.87-95.34. It eventually settled at its record low of 95.31 (provisional), down 82 paise from its previous close.