Rupee crashes 46 paise to 92.28 against US dollar in early trade, nears all-time low

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by a staggering 25.68 per cent at USD 116.5 per barrel in futures trade as the war between US-Israel and Iran intensified.

A big surge in FII outflows and a crash at the domestic equity market in morning trade put further pressure in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.22 against the US dollar before declining further to 92.28, down 46 paise from its previous close. The rupee had hit an all-time intra-day low of 92.35 on March 4.

The rupee depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar on Friday to close at 91.82 against the American currency.