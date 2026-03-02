Rupee crashes 42 paise to settle at 91.50 against US dollar

Massive selling in domestic equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds further dragged the Indian currency down, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.23 and touched the intraday low of 91.65 against the greenback. The currency ended the session at 91.50 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a steep loss of 42 paise from the previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee lost 17 paise to settle at 91.08 against the dollar.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said the rupee declined nearly half a per cent on risk aversion in global markets after the US and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.

He said the FII outflows and overnight gains in crude oil prices further pressurised the rupee, which is expected to trade with a negative bias on risk-off sentiments in global markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

"However, any diplomatic talks between the US and Iran or any restraint and RBI intervention may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may also take cues from ISM manufacturing PMI data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 91.10 to 91.80," Choudhary added.