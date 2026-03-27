Rupee crashes 33 paise to fresh record low of 94.29 against US dollar in early trade

Heavy sell-off in domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 94.18 and slipped further to 94.29 against the greenback, down 33 paise from its previous close.

The rupee slumped 20 paise to close at a record low of 93.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Stock, forex, commodity, and bullion markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.

"With Brent oil prices again going past USD 105.75 per barrel, and the dollar index rising towards 100, the rupee opened weak," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.