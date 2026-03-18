Rupee crashes 23 paise to close at record low of 92.63 against US dollar

Elevated crude oil prices in global markets amid intensifying conflict in West Asia further dampened sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.42 against the greenback and traded in the range of 92.41-92.48 for most of the session before losing ground at the fag end to close at its record low of 92.63 (provisional), down 23 paise from its previous close.

The rupee logged its record intra-day low of 92.65 during the session.