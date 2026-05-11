Rupee crashes 139 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade

A strengthening US dollar and steep FPI outflows further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.97 against the US dollar before inching up to 94.90, down a staggering 139 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee pared its losses and ended with a sharp gain of 71 paise at 93.51 against the greenback.