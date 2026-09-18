Rupee closes unchanged at 95.89 against US dollar

The local unit had ended 2 paise higher at 95.89 against the American currency on Thursday, after declining 150 paise, or nearly 1.5 per cent, in the preceding eight sessions since the closing level of 94.43 against the greenback recorded on September 4.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee traded on a flat note after opening higher on firm domestic markets and weak crude oil prices. However, it gave up initial gains on a positive dollar.

"Traders may take cues from industrial production data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 95.65 to Rs 96.15," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 99.97.