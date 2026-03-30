Rupee breaches 95/USD level; settles at 94.78 against US dollar

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair witnessed high volatility and swung 165 paise during intra-day trade as the West Asia crisis entered the 31st day keeping energy markets nervous.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.62 and then gained further ground to 93.57 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 128 paise from its previous close, after the Reserve Bank brought down the net open position that banks can keep overnight at USD 100 million.

Through its circular dated March 27, 2026, the RBI capped the Net Open Position (NOP-INR) for banks at USD 100 million, with compliance required by April 10.