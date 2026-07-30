RuPay Credit Card On UPI Payments Rewards And Acceptance

How The Linking Process Works

Here is a standard process to link a Rupay Credit Card:

Step 1: The user opens a UPI app that supports card linking and goes to the Payment Methods/Bank Accounts option.

Step 2: Now, the user selects the option to Add a Credit Card or Link a Rupay Credit Card

Step 3: Next, the user chooses the credit card issuing bank from the options.

Step 4: The app will fetch the eligible card. The user enters the card details, verifies with an OTP, and sets a UPI PIN.

Step 5: Once linked, the card can appear as a payment option for eligible merchant transactions.

This does not turn every UPI transfer into a card transaction. Person-to-person transfers, cash withdrawals, or some restricted merchant categories may not be allowed. The app usually shows eligible payment options at the time of transaction.