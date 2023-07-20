Rubrik launches $10 million warranty in India

CHENNAI: Rubrik announced on Wednesday its $10 million ransomware recovery warranty in India.

The company is doubling down on its commitment to customers and their business resilience, to provide confidence that with Rubrik, they can rapidly recover and restore business-critical operations if faced with a ransomware attack.

“With the ever-growing sophistication of cybercrime, reducing the risk of a ransomware attack to zero has become a harrowing task. This ongoing evolution demands organisations to stay vigilant and ready for the inevitable instance of a cyber attack,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Rubrik.

“Bringing our ransomware recovery warranty to India is an imperative step towards reinforcing trust and demonstrating unwavering global support to our customers in the battle against cyber threats.”

Ransomware attacks have grown into an estimated $8.4 trillion industry globally, posing one of the greatest threats to our economy. As per the Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, surveying over 1,600 IT and security leaders, over half of the respondents’ organisations were impacted by a ransomware attack in the last year. In India, 26% of respondents reported their firms experienced over 100 attempted cyber attacks within the last year.