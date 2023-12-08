Rs 42 lakh prize for winners of iCreate EVangelise ‘23

Begin typing your search...

Top positions were awarded to innovators based on technical evaluation, market relevance, and implementation strategies

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Dec 2023 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-07 23:00:37.0  )
AHMEDABAD: iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India’s leading tech-innovation-based start-up incubator, announced the winners of the EVangelise ‘23, the third edition of India’s largest EV innovation challenge.

Top positions were awarded to innovators based on technical evaluation, market relevance, and implementation strategies. Winners in the below TRL 5 categories received total cash prizes of Rs 15 lakh, and those in the TRL 5 & above category received cash prizes of Rs 25 lakhs. Avinash Punekar, CEO of iCreate, said, “After two successful editions, EVangelise ‘23 has evolved into the most awaited largest EV innovation challenge in India, with over 2,700 entries.”

DTNEXT Bureau

