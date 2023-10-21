Rs 2k notes worth Rs 10k crore left in system: Shaktikanta Das

NEW DELHI: Shaktikanta Das said Rs 2,000 denomination notes are coming back and only Rs 10,000 crore worth of such notes are still with people. He exuded confidence that these notes will also be returned or deposited back.

“Rs 2,000 notes are coming back and only Rs 10,000 crore is left in the system. The expectation is that the amount will also come back,” he said on the sidelines of the event here.

Das had said previously that 87 pc of the Rs 2,000 notes being withdrawn have returned as deposits into banks while the rest has been exchanged across counters.

On May 19, the RBI declared its plan to phase out the Rs 2,000 note, which had been introduced in 2016 as part of a rapid remonetisation effort.