Rs 28,840-cr regional air connectivity scheme takes off

Airlines will be provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for operating UDAN routes, and the amount is estimated to be Rs 10,043 crore over the ten-year period starting from FY 2026-27.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the modified scheme, 100 airports would be developed from existing unserved airstrips with the help of state governments, and the outlay in this regard would be Rs 12,159 crore over the next eight years.