Rs 1.95L-cr GST mop-up last month a growth of 14%

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues were over Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May and Rs 1.71 lakh crore in June 2025.

As per the data, gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

These include central GST (CGST), state GST (SGST) and integrated GST (IGST) collection of Rs 37,376 crore, Rs 45,116 crore, and Rs 52,282 crore, respectively.