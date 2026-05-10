Rs 1,600-1,700 cr a day, Rs 1 lakh cr in 10 weeks: Cost of insulating India from global energy shock

Since the war broke out in the Middle East 10 weeks ago, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG at rates that are way below cost, unlike many global energy systems that imposed rationing or passed through steep price increases.

This has resulted in the three OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - running record high under-recoveries (the difference between cost and retail selling price), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The combined under-recovery on petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG is Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,700 crore daily, they said, adding total under-recovery for the 10 weeks is now well over Rs 1 lakh crore.