Rs 107 cr project to strengthen power infra in Himachal’s Hamirpur

HAMIRPUR: A project worth Rs 107 crore is being launched in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to make the power infrastructure more robust, modern and reliable, officials said on Saturday.
Under the scheme, 701 new transformers will be installed in the district while the existing transformers will undergo repairs and capacity upgrades, they said.
The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is a Central government initiative aimed at modernising the power distribution network, upgrading old transformers, wires and substations, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers.
Superintending engineer of the electricity board, Ashish Kapoor, said the survey work under the RDSS is currently underway, and on completion of the project, power supply in the district would become smoother and more reliable.
Based on the survey reports, work will be finalised as per local requirements to ensure that consumers receive uninterrupted power supply, Kapoor said.
New transformers with capacities of 25 kVA, 63 kVA, 100 kVA and 250 kVA will be installed under the scheme, he said.
Additionally, new low-tension and high-tension lines will be laid, the dilapidated power lines in several locations will be repaired, and the old lines will be upgraded to align with modern technology, Kapoor said.
Once the project is complete, the issue of low voltage in the district will be significantly reduced, the official said.