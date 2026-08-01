Rs 107 cr project to strengthen power infra in Himachal’s Hamirpur

Under the scheme, 701 new transformers will be installed in the district while the existing transformers will undergo repairs and capacity upgrades, they said.

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is a Central government initiative aimed at modernising the power distribution network, upgrading old transformers, wires and substations, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Superintending engineer of the electricity board, Ashish Kapoor, said the survey work under the RDSS is currently underway, and on completion of the project, power supply in the district would become smoother and more reliable.