RPSG Ventures to issue Rs 284 cr preferential shares

KOLKATA: RPSG Ventures Ltd on Wednesday said the company’s board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 284.21 crore through preferential share allotment to promoters. The issue price is Rs 795 per share, including a premium of Rs 785 per share, it said in an exchange filing.

The FMCG company, also into process outsourcing, ayurveda formulations, realty and sports segments, will issue up to 35,75,000 equity shares. These will be allotted to promoter group firms Rainbow Investments and Integrated Coal Mining, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Post the exercise, Rainbow Investments’ holding will rise to 39.08 per cent with 1,29,29,326 shares, and Integrated Coal Mining’s stake will be 16.99 per cent (56,20,072 shares).