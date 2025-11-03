Royal Enfield’s sales up 13% to 1,24,951 units

NEW DELHI: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 13 % rise in total sales at 124,951 units in October as compared to 110,574 units in the same month last year.



Domestic sales were at 116,844 units as against 101,886 units in October 2024, up 15 %, Royal Enfield said in a statement.



Exports were, however, down 7 % at 8,107 units last month as compared to 8,688 units in the year-ago period, said the company, a part of Eicher Motors Group. Eicher Motors Ltd managing director and Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the festive spirit translated into an overwhelming response from customers across the country.



“With over 2.49 lakh motorcycles sold during the festive months of September and October, our best-ever festive performance, we have achieved a milestone that speaks volumes about our momentum and the unwavering love riders have for the brand,” he added.