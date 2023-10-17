Royal Enfield introduces buyback programme

Begin typing your search...

B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, said, "The programme shows our commitment to making motorcycle ownership more seamless, more accessible and more fun for potential riders."

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield, a global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind programme in the motorcycle industry - the assured buyback programme with OTO Capital.

Launched under the company’s brand-led consumer experience programme and introduced with the objective of ensuring a smooth and seamless ownership experience for customers, this initiative establishes a new industry standard, reshaping the traditional motorcycle buying process, and thereby with a potential to further grow and develop the mid-size motorcycle segment in India.

B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, said, “The programme shows our commitment to making motorcycle ownership more seamless, more accessible and more fun for potential riders.”

