Royal Enfield expands footprint to Türkiye

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, has announced its entry into the Turkish market through a new partnership with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San ve Tic AS a subsidiary of Kibar Holding. As the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, where engine displacements range from 250cc to 750cc, Royal Enfield has seen exponential sales growth across international markets, this growth will be further strengthened by the appointment of K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San ve Tic.

AS as its official distributor partner in Türkiye. Following a successful commercial launch later this year, K-Rides will introduce an extensive lineup of Royal Enfield motorcycles to the Turkish market. The first flagship store is set to open in Istanbul this spring.