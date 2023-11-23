Room sharing during layovers: AI Express cabin crew, airline lock horns

NEW DELHI: Scores of cabin crew members of Air India Express have expressed concerns about the decision on room sharing during layovers, claiming that such a move poses various difficulties in getting uninterrupted rest before flight duty while the airline has said that room sharing is consistent with the market practice followed by many other carriers.

Besides, cabin crew members have expressed concerns about curtailment of service contracts of some members as well as about assessment process at the airline, according to sources.

Earlier, at profit-making Air India Express, which is in the process of merging loss-making AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself, a cabin crew was given a room at a five-star or a four-star hotel at outstations. Now, one room is shared by two cabin crew members.

Currently, Air India Express and AIX Connect together have more than 5,500 employees and around 1,800 cabin crew members.

The sources said that scores of cabin crew members have written to the airline management regarding room sharing practice and other issues.

As per an e-mail sent by a cabin crew member to senior officials of Air India Express, there are various difficulties in getting uninterrupted rest before operating a flight due to room sharing decision.