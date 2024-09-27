Rolls-Royce India launches Cullinan Series II in India, starts at Rs. 10.5 crore

CHENNAI: Rolls-Royce unveiled the Cullinan Series II, a full-size luxury SUV, in India on Friday. The vehicle in available in two main trims, with the starting price fixed at Rs 10.5 crore while the Black Badge variant costs Rs 12.25 crore.

The deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2024.

With the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce targeted versatility even while maintaining the brand's performance standards.It boasts of a 6.75-litre V12 engine, which churns out an impressive power of 571 bhp and 850Nm torque. The Black Badge variant pushes it higher to 600 bhp and 900Nm.

The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

A redesigned rear bumper includes a stainless-steel skid plate, and the aluminium wheels have grown to 23 inches.

Connectivity has been refined throughout the vehicle, especially for those occupying the rear seats of Cullinan Series II. One can connect up to two streaming devices to the rear screens, which now incorporate a bespoke interface for streaming car management and seating functions such as massage, heating and cooling.

It also allows passengers to enjoy a Wi-Fi hotspot connection and independent streaming for each screen.

In a first for the Cullinan, Bluetooth headphones of any type can be paired with the rear seat infotainment system, or they can enjoy the 18-speaker Bespoke Audio system that has the latest generation 18-channel 1400-watt amplifier.

Directly in front of the passenger is an Illuminated Fascia panel, which debuted on the Ghost, then appeared in Spectre and now, for the first time, with the Cullinan family.