Rolls-Royce assessing FTA, unsure of price impact in India; opens Bespoke showroom in Chennai

“At the moment, we are looking at the regulations and working with various authorities.. we haven't yet confirmed what that will be,” said Julian Jenkins, director, sales and brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, who was in the city to inaugurate its Bespoke showroom on Thursday.

He spoke positively about the FTA but also sought to emphasise on the value of Rolls-Royce, which will continue to be central even as changes in taxation are being evaluated.

On the possible impact of the geopolitical situation and the Gulf war on global sales, Jenkins said "we are not about volume. Rolls-Royce is about value." Its production line is flexible, he sought to point out.