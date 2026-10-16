Rolls-Royce assessing FTA, unsure of price impact in India; opens Bespoke showroom in Chennai

CHENNAI: UK-based super-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is still assessing the regulatory and taxation implications of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as it is yet to decide on the prices of its cars in India.
“At the moment, we are looking at the regulations and working with various authorities.. we haven't yet confirmed what that will be,” said Julian Jenkins, director, sales and brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, who was in the city to inaugurate its Bespoke showroom on Thursday.
He spoke positively about the FTA but also sought to emphasise on the value of Rolls-Royce, which will continue to be central even as changes in taxation are being evaluated.
On the possible impact of the geopolitical situation and the Gulf war on global sales, Jenkins said "we are not about volume. Rolls-Royce is about value." Its production line is flexible, he sought to point out.
The 122-year-old Rolls-Royce has weathered several challenges in the past and therefore equipped to manage the current conditions as well, he said, noting that Rolls-Royce has invested 300 million pounds in the expansion, adding 40,000 sq m to its existing 80,000 sq m facility. The investment is to increase bespoke capacity instead of enhancing production volumes.
Rolls-Royce has recorded four consecutive years of double-digit growth in India, Jenkins said, anticipating this momentum to sustain.
He further said the average age of Rolls-Royce customers globally was now in the early 40s, about 13 years lower than in 2010. Rolls-Royce electric coupe Spectre and Black Badge continued to attract younger customers.
“For over a decade, our relationship with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has been built on trust and a shared pursuit of excellence. This newly redesigned showroom reflects that remarkable journey: a space created around the ambitions of the clients we serve in Chennai and across southern India,” said Vasanthi Bhupathi, dealer principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai (KUN Exclusive).
The luxury showroom of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Chennai builds on its established presence in the city, serving clients across the region since 2013. The opening comes as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continues to see strong growth in India, which was its highest-growth market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025.
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Creates dedicated environment for Bespoke commissioning for clients in Chennai and across southern India