RMZ Corp to create assets worth $25 bn over next 5 years

CHENNAI: Menda brothers owned RMZ Corporation has unveiled its transition into an alternate asset owner.

The company’s ambitious plan is to double its rent-yielding realty business to $40 billion by 2029. It will channelise investments into office, mixed-use, industrial & logistics, RMZ living (ultra-luxury residential offering) and the hospitality sector.

RMZ Corporation is governed by a supervisory board, whose members serve in an ownership capacity, comprising the Menda brothers – Raj and Manoj, and the family’s second generation– Sidharth and Mihir. An executive board, comprising non-family senior leaders from diverse industry backgrounds, oversees each of the firm’s businesses.

Reflecting on this transformation, the Menda brothers, Raj and Manoj Menda, chairs of the supervisory board of RMZ Corporation, stated, “This strategic transformation underscores the family’s unwavering commitment to growth and expansion within alternate investment classes. We are deeply focused on investing in high-growth opportunities across geographies that lay the foundations for a sustainable global economy.

With the assistance of our second generation, Sidharth and Mihir, RMZ Corp is positioned to become amongst the world’s largest family-owned alternate asset owners in the next 5 years.”

Sidharth and Mihir Menda, said, “We find ourselves on the brink of a transformative journey, prepared to reshape our core operations and impact India’s alternative asset landscape. Our objective is to fully seize this exceptional opportunity.”