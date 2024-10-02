RmKV Silks to kickstart festive season with launch of 11 new type of silk sarees

CHENNAI: Popular brand RmKV Silks, which has already over 100 innovative silk sarees in its fold, is gearing up to win customers with 11 more silk sarees for this festive season.

Since the opening of its first store at Tirunelveli, RmKV Silks has come a long way in the past 100 years. A salient feature of RmKV Silks is its ability to launch innovative silk sarees for its customers. After having launched over 100 innovative silk sarees, in its 100th year RmKV Silks is launching 11 more silk sarees for this festive season.

One such offering set to hit the market is silk sarees based on natural colours, which is touted as the world’s first 4,000-plus unique coloured fully silk saree with natural ingredients such as Indigo, myrobalan and pomegranate.

Another new design is the 99 flower silk saree, based on Kurinchi paatu from Tamil Sangam Ilakiyam by poet Kabilar. Dyed using traditional natural ingredients such as Indian madder, lac, and myrobalan, the saree pallu design revolves around the 99 flowers mentioned in Tamil Sangam literature.

RmKV, with 100 years of heritage in silk, is known for some of its unique creations such as Hamsa Damayanthi Chinnanchiru Kiliye, Durbar Krishna, Aishwarya Pookkal and Kural Ovium; the grand reversible saree, the 50,000-colour saree, the Varnajaalam range, the innovative Natural Silk, revival range of sarees and Lino light – the saree that breathes.

The brand has also won two national awards for designs and innovative techniques in weaving. It is well known for its wedding silks, unique silk sarees, as well as family apparel, with large showrooms in Chennai – (stores at T Nagar, Nexus Vijaya Mall-Vadapalani and Phoenix Market City-Velachery), Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Bangalore.