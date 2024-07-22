Rising obesity a concern, preventive measures must be taken for healthier lifestyle: Eco Survey

NEW DELHI: Raising concerns over growing obesity and increase of consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, the Economic Survey 2023-24 blamed unhealthy diets for 54 per cent of the total disease burden in India.



Obesity presents a "concerning situation" and preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle, it said, adding it "is emerging as a serious concern among India's adult population".

If India needs to "reap the gains of its demographic dividend, it is critical that its population's health parameters transition towards a balanced and diverse diet", said the Survey, which was tabled on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Citing a report from the Indian Council for Medical Research, the Economic Survey observed that the rise in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, coupled with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods, exacerbate micronutrient deficiencies and overweight/obesity problems.

Estimates show that the adult obesity rate in India has more than tripled, and the rise among children in the country is the steepest in the world -- behind Vietnam and Namibia -- the survey stated, referring to a World Obesity Federation report.

The survey further said as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the incidence of obesity is significantly higher in urban India than rural. In urban India, it is prevalent among 29.8 per cent in men versus 19.3 per cent in rural India.

For women, it is 33.2 per cent in urban areas versus 19.7 per cent in rural.

The percentage of men facing obesity in the 18-69 age bracket has increased to 22.9 per cent in NFHS-5 from 18.9 per cent in NFHS-4. For women, it has increased from 20.6 per cent (NFHS-4) to 24 per cent (NFHS-5).

"Combined with an ageing population in some states, obesity presents a concerning situation. Preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle," the survey said.

It also pointed out that the private sector's contribution to the 'toxic mix of habits' like social media, screen time and unhealthy food that can undermine public health, productivity and diminish India's economic potential is substantial.

"For India's working-age population to be gainfully employed, they need skills and good health. Social media, screen time, sedentary habits, and unhealthy food are a lethal mix that can undermine public health and productivity and diminish India's economic potential," it said.

Further, it said, "The private sector's contribution to this toxic mix of habits is substantial, and that is myopic."

Stating that the emerging food consumption habits of Indians are not only unhealthy but also environmentally unsustainable, it said the country's traditional lifestyle, food and recipes have shown how to live healthily and in harmony with nature and the environment for centuries.

"It makes commercial sense for Indian businesses to learn about it and embrace them, for they have a global market waiting to be led rather than tapped," the Survey said.

According to a recent report from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the Indian food service industry is estimated to be about Rs 5.69 lakh crore, and is expected to reach Rs 7.76 lakh crore by FY28.

The food service industry is growing at a CAGR of 8.1 per cent, while the organised segment is having a higher growth of 13.2 per cent.

The industry has seen a "rapid growth and evolution" in the last few years, driven by rising incomes, urbanisation, a young population and change in lifestyle and food habits, said NRAI's India Food Services Report 2024.

Moreover, Indian consumers are becoming more adventurous with their food choices. Though Indian, western and Chinese cousins remain popular, there is growing interest in regional and Asian cuisines like Japanese and Korean.

A joint report from online food aggregator Swiggy and Bain & Company said Consumption by Gen-Z and younger cohort comprises 40 per cent.

Moreover, demand for online food delivery is growing, with penetration up from 8 per cent to 12 per cent over 2019-23.

Moreover, this is an overall 70 per cent growth in consumption in the top-50 cities. It predicts a "spurt in online food delivery" with greater access and customer uptake. It expects online food delivery to grow at 18 per cent year-on-year over the next seven years.