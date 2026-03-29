Rising crude oil prices, Middle East tensions likely to drive Dalal Street next week

These global factors are now expected to remain the key triggers for market movement in the coming week.

On Friday, (March 27), both benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- saw sharp declines of over 2 per cent each.

The Sensex plunged 1,690 points, or 2.25 per cent, to close at 73,583, while the Nifty dropped 487 points, or 2.09 per cent, to settle at 22,819.60.