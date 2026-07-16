'Rewired' Onida to expand retail footprint

CHENNAI: Onida Electronics is readying itself for an expanded presence as it prepares the ground to set up 100 outlets within three years and build a network of over 400 service partners over next 12 months.
Gunjan Srivastava, CEO-MD, Onida Electronics, who was in the city to announce 'Onida Rewired' to mark its next phase of strategic transformation, said this would be focused on premiumisation, innovation, customer experience and sustainable business growth across India.
The four-decade-old company plans to further strengthen its presence by expanding its retail footprint in India with 100 outlets in 2-3 years, increasing its distribution network and enhancing its customer service ecosystem with more than 400 service partners over the next 12 months.
Onida also unveiled its flagship 100-inch QD Mini LED television, as part of its efforts to expand its premium product portfolio in line with evolving consumer demand.
As part of its pan India growth roadmap, especially Chennai and the state have been key strategic markets for expansion, supported by rising demand for premium home entertainment and connected consumer electronics.
Srivastava said, "as we accelerate our transformation through premium innovation, stronger retail and service capabilities and enhanced customer experiences, Chennai and TN will play a pivotal role in our growth journey. The region has consistently been one of our strongest markets, backed by discerning consumers and a robust retail ecosystem, making it a strategic priority for future investments."