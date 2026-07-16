'Rewired' Onida to expand retail footprint

Gunjan Srivastava, CEO-MD, Onida Electronics, who was in the city to announce 'Onida Rewired' to mark its next phase of strategic transformation, said this would be focused on premiumisation, innovation, customer experience and sustainable business growth across India.

The four-decade-old company plans to further strengthen its presence by expanding its retail footprint in India with 100 outlets in 2-3 years, increasing its distribution network and enhancing its customer service ecosystem with more than 400 service partners over the next 12 months.

Onida also unveiled its flagship 100-inch QD Mini LED television, as part of its efforts to expand its premium product portfolio in line with evolving consumer demand.