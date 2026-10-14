Rewin’s life-skills platform JADHU goes live

CHENNAI: Rewin Health, a Chennai-based digital therapeutics company, on Wednesday launched JADHU, touted as India’s first AI-powered daily life-skills platform for differently-abled children, teens and adults.
The platform has been clinically validated in collaboration with eight premier medical institutions, special schools and care organisations.
The launch builds on Rewin Health’s landmark statewide study, Mapping the Gap: Differently Abled Care in Tamil Nadu 2026, based on 2,027 respondents and 27 government interviews.
The study reveals significant care gaps: 61% of families wait over a year for diagnosis, 74% face severe cost pressures, 72% lack access to structured therapy, and 83% report that therapy gains do not translate into everyday life.
Designed for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and other learning differences, JADHU bridges the gap between traditional clinic-based care (B2B) and accessible, home-based support through a scalable B2C model.
To directly address these gaps, Rewin Health announced a landmark initiative: 500 differently-abled families across TN will receive free access to JADHU, support and therapy sessions, representing a total community investment of Rs 3 crore, funded by the company.
Vijay Karunakaran, founder-CEO, Rewin Health, said “Our own study found 83% of parents say what their child learns in therapy does not carry into daily life, and that 72% of families are not in structured therapy at all. That is not a failure of therapists; it is a failure to give families a structured way to practise. JADHU does not replace clinical diagnosis or professional therapy — it makes both go further.”