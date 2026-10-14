Rewin’s life-skills platform JADHU goes live

The platform has been clinically validated in collaboration with eight premier medical institutions, special schools and care organisations.

The launch builds on Rewin Health’s landmark statewide study, Mapping the Gap: Differently Abled Care in Tamil Nadu 2026, based on 2,027 respondents and 27 government interviews.



The study reveals significant care gaps: 61% of families wait over a year for diagnosis, 74% face severe cost pressures, 72% lack access to structured therapy, and 83% report that therapy gains do not translate into everyday life.



Designed for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and other learning differences, JADHU bridges the gap between traditional clinic-based care (B2B) and accessible, home-based support through a scalable B2C model.