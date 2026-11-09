Revised MRPs of 1,364 anti-cancer formulations come into effect; patients to save Rs 3,540 cr/year

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), functioning under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, capped trade margins on the MRP of 137 anti-cancer drugs based on recommendations submitted on October 17, 2026, by an Expert Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, 85 pharmaceutical companies have reported revised MRPs for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations across 121 drugs as of November 8, 2026.

Price reductions of over 50 per cent have been reported for 679 brands, with the highest price cut recorded at 96.45 per cent, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Department of Pharmaceuticals said in the release.

The ministry stated that no chemist or hospital pharmacy is permitted to charge more than the revised MRP.