Retail portion of Jio Platforms' IPO fully subscribed

By 11:00 am, the retail individual investors category got fully subscribed.

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand at 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 2.34 times. The shareholders' portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees' quota saw 1.61 times subscription.

Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times at 11:00 am on Day 2, the exchange data showed.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the IPO, Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India, with investors placing bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm.

The offering will remain open until October 23.