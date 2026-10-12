Retail inflation rises to 5.54 pc in Sept on high onion prices

It also marginally raised the forecast for retail inflation for the current fiscal year to 5.2 per cent from its earlier estimate of 5 per cent, saying price pressures are increasingly becoming visible across a range of commodities.

CPI inflation for 2026-27 is projected at 5.2 per cent, with Q2 at 4.9 per cent, Q3 at 6.0 per cent, and Q4 at 5.7 per cent.

The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The top five states with high inflation were Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, NSO data showed.

The lowest inflation was in Mizoram.

Commenting on the data, Dipti Deshpande, Senior Director and Principal Economist at CRISIL, said food inflation is likely to remain firm in the coming months as weak rainfall weighs on agricultural output.

She further said that price pressures are broadening outside food as well.