Retail inflation likely to average 5.1 pc in FY27: Report

The energy shock from supply chain disruption has pushed oil prices forecasts up, with Brent crude expected to average $90‑95 per barrel in FY27, roughly 32 per cent higher year‑on‑year, the report forecasted.

While electricity, gas and fuel inflation eased in April due to base effects, transport fuel inflation has been held in check by the government’s decision to keep pump prices of petrol and diesel steady.

Core inflation remained steady at 3.7 per cent for the fourth consecutive month as the expected pass-through of higher energy and other input prices to consumers is yet to play out.