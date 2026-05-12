Retail inflation inches up to 3.48 pc in April: Govt data

The corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban were 3.74 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively.

Last month, the Reserve Bank projected the CPI inflation for 2026-27 at 4.6 per cent, with 4 per cent in Q1. It also said that persistently elevated energy prices due to the West Asia conflict and possible El Nino conditions (which could have a negative impact on the southwest monsoon) pose upside risks to inflation.