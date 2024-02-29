Retail biz to reach $2 trillion in next decade: BCG-RAI report

CHENNAI: The Walmart Center for Tech Excellence, set up at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to develop solutions for MSMEs, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Set up by Walmart Global Tech, part of the US-based retail chain Walmart Inc, it will develop solutions that will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with digitisation to drive operational efficiency and profitability, a statement said.

It will work towards building an open-sourced, domain-agnostic platform that will develop engineering analytics solutions, making them widely accessible. Additionally, it will build a repository of case studies to accelerate AI adoption in the manufacturing and retail industries. Walmart Center for Tech Excellence was launched at an inaugural event in the presence of Walmart Inc’s global CTO-CDO Suresh Kumar, IITM director, V Kamakoti, among others.