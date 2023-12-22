Restoration work on for Thermax projects in TN

NEW DELHI: Thermax on Thursday said the company is trying to restore normal functioning at a solar power project and an under-construction plant of its step-down subsidiary in Tamil Nadu which were inundated by floods.

“Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Tamil Nadu have led to the inundation of the Solar Power Plant of our step-down subsidiary, First Energy 4 Pvt Ltd, and under construction plant of a step-down subsidiary, First Energy 6 Pvt Ltd located in Tamil Nadu,” a BSE fling said.

The company said it is taking necessary measures in coordination with relevant team/authority(ies) to restore normalcy and resume operations in a phased manner, subject to receding of water levels, resumption of normalcy in power supply, and material movements. “Necessary steps for restoration have been taken and we have intimated insurers, “ the company said.

“The delay in communication is due to our inability to connect with the local team promptly, as we sought to understand the impact on our operations, “ it stated.