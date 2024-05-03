Responsive surpasses $500 bn in opportunities via SRM platform

COIMBATORE: Responsive, a leader in Strategic Response Management software (SRM), announced the company has enabled customers to respond to more than $500 billion in opportunities via its Responsive Platform.

Strategic Response Management is rapidly becoming the next “must-have,” go-to-market SaaS solution as growth-oriented companies endeavor to put their best foot forward when responding to a growing number of deal-impacting information requests including RFPs (requests for proposals), RFIs (requests for information), security questionnaires and more.

“Out of 11,000 or so go-to-market solutions available on the market today, there are only a handful that materially impact customers’ business,” said Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy. “Solutions such as the Responsive Platform, equipped with AI-powered Strategic Response Management capabilities, streamline labor-intensive and error-prone tasks, catering to revenue-generating businesses of all sizes.”

Today, Responsive has close to 2,000 customers of all sizes, across various industries and geographies. Key to Responsive’s success has been its deep commitment to rapid, customer-driven innovation, extensive incorporation of AI into its solutions from day one, and focus on delivering value to customers. Sample value achieved by Responsive customers include the following:

“Our customers express how we’ve transformed their employee experience, reduced response times, helped them stay compliant, and driven greater revenue,” said Responsive CEO and co-founder Ganesh Shankar. “We are proud to have crossed the $500 billion mark in managing RFP and other information requests, which is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in Responsive to enable business growth today and in the future.