Responsive expands with new office in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Responsive, which has operations in the US as well as India, announced the opening of its new office here at TICEL Biopark.

Set up in 2015, Responsive has rapidly grown as a market leader in the strategic response management (SRM) software space, with 2,000 customers including several Fortune 500 companies . The new facility will accommodate nearly double the employees as the previous India office.

The SRM market is also experiencing robust growth, with an estimated value of $3.34bn in 2022 and projected increase to $22.74 bn by 2028. Aragon Research found, “Strategic Response Management is quickly emerging as the next ‘must-have’ category of enterprise solutions for go-to-market teams.”

Companies are increasingly adopting SRM solutions to respond to a growing number of business-critical information requests including RFPs, RFIs, security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires, ESG questionnaires, and more. Responsive’s SRM platform provides business value by automating these processes, as per top officials of the company.

Responsive CEO Ganesh Shankar, a Coimbatore native, knows firsthand the strength of the talent pool in the area. In Coimbatore, Responsive has built a local team that’s been able to move quickly, deliver industry-leading product capabilities while contributing to global go-to-market efforts, all while collaborating very effectively with colleagues around the world.

“Our growth here is reflective of Responsive’s evolution and progress toward realising our ambition to transform how global organisations share and exchange information,” he said, adding the company also intends to set up offices in Bengaluru and Chennai within 24 months,by which time it would have reached a headcount of 1,000.