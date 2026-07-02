Renfra Energy to raise Rs 430 crore through IPO

Incorporated in 2017, ReNfra EnerGy India Limited operates in the turnkey EPC and renewable project execution segment, catering to utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Its service offerings span three business lines of renewable energy solutions - solar energy solutions, wind energy solutions and operation & maintenance services.

The company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore, prior to filing of the Red Herring Prospectus with the RoC. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Renfra Energy’s FY26 revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,013 crore, recording a 54.38 per cent CAGR from FY23. The profit after tax for the same period stood at Rs 156.8 crore.