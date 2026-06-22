Renault ships first consignment of 750 Duster SUVs from Chennai port to South Africa

The first shipment of 750 vehicles departed from the Chennai port to South Africa, marking the beginning of Renault India's export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets planned in the coming months, a release here said.

Noting that it is a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of the company's operations in Chennai, Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise said "it reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault's global industrial footprint."