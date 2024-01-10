Renault plans 5 new products in 3 years

NEW DELHI: French carmaker Renault is planning to launch five products in the Indian market over the next three years as it looks to tap emerging demand for automobiles in the country, according to a top company executive.

The automaker, which saw subdued sales last year owing to various challenges, expects a turnaround in business this year.

The company sold around 49,000 units in the domestic market and also shipped close to 28,000 units to various international markets in 2023.

“We are definitely eyeing double-digit growth this year... we are refreshing our current product range. Also, there will be marketing actions, so that should help,” said Renault India operations country CEO-MD Venkatram Mamillapalle.

On new product launches, he noted the company will introduce five products in the next three years.